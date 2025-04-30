New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

It is predicted to be partly cloudy in the city with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 58 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 193.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

