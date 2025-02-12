New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune Zonal Unit, has uncovered a GST fraud amounting to Rs 1,196 crore and has arrested one individual in connection with the case.

The investigation, involving searches at multiple locations in Pune, Delhi, Noida, and Muzaffarnagar, has revealed a sophisticated network of bogus companies engaged in fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) transactions, FinMin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

The accused had set up shell entities with no legitimate business operations, generating fake invoices and e-way bills to create a facade of genuine trade, it said.

However, it said, these e-way bills had no RFID movements associated with them, confirming the absence of actual supply of goods. The fraudulent network facilitated the availing and passing of fake ITC worth Rs 1,196 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The arrested individual, the director of a private limited firm in Muzaffarnagar, is identified as the mastermind behind the operation, it said.

The investigation uncovered that the cartel maintained a database of addresses, identities, email IDs, and phone numbers, which were strategically rotated to obtain new GST registrations and evade detection, it said.

The newly created firms had directors or proprietors selected from this repository, allowing the fraudsters to sustain their illicit activities, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)