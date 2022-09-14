Navi Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she does not want her photo on the replica of a key that she handed over to a CGST official after inaugurating a residential complex here.

She flipped the replica of the key to hide her image and despite requests from lensmen, she did not allow to be photographed displaying her image.

It happened after she inaugurated a residential complex for CGST officials and staff, after which she handed over the keys to the first five allottees.

The first allottee, a CGST constable, along with his wife was on the stage to receive the replica of the key for his 2BHK flat in the complex at Kharghar, which had an image of the minister. Then she flipped the replica to hide her image on it.

"I purposely did not want my photo on the key which I was handing over. I would rather be happy if the photo of the occupant is on it, because he can keep it for his life, saying this was given to me, I lived in that quarters for four-five years or 10 years, during my service and back now, post-retirement, he can have that as a little memento if he chooses. So that was my little aside, no other message there," she said later addressing the gathering.

On September 2, Sitharaman was annoyed at not seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture at fair price shops in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) will call the financial bids for a massive housing complex with over 4,000 units, spanning 40 acres in Wadala area of the megapolis.

The project will have 780 premium apartments for senior officers as well.

CBIC has just completed a 184-unit housing complex at an investment of Rs 100 crore at Kharghar. Since the project was executed in a record 14 months time by the central entity NBCC, the department could save Rs 10 crore on construction cost from the initially allocated Rs 110 crore, Bajaj said.

The Kharghar complex has group 2BHKs to 5BHKs flats for group 4 and group 9 staff and officers.

