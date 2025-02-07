Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday said agricultural statistics play a crucial role in assessing employment opportunities within the sector.

To facilitate this, a digital cell will be established, Rana, the state agriculture and farmers' welfare minister, said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Merge Pay Scales for Level 1-6 Employees? Here's What the New Proposal Says.

He said by giving full attention to agriculture, much of the unemployment in the state could be addressed through farming, and this can only be achieved with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

The agriculture minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the national workshop on agricultural statistics-2025, in Panchkula, an official statement said.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

He said Haryana is an agriculture-based state, with about 60 per cent of its population dependent on farming.

He also urged officials to prioritise organic farming over simply increasing crop yields, encouraging a shift toward more sustainable and health-conscious agricultural practices.

He said agricultural statistics play a vital role in measuring and assessing the progress of the sector. These statistics provide insights into various aspects, such as crop production, the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, agricultural income, and employment opportunities within the agricultural sector, he said.

Rana said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, numerous schemes are being implemented for the benefit of farmers. These include Meri Fasal Mera Byora, direct sowing of paddy, natural farming, crop residue management, 'Bhawantar Bharpai', Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and soil health programmes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)