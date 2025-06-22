New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), a socio-spiritual organisation, hosted a meditation and wellness programme at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Sunday.

The event titled 'Dhyaan: The Ultimate Game Changer! Har Kadam Jeet Ki Aur' was hosted by the organisation as part of its corporate workshop wing, the PEACE Programme

The event featured sessions on Brahm Gyan Dhyaan, including guided explanations, models, and demonstrations.

A pre-event survey conducted by DJJS in April, involving 300 participants, showed significantly lower stress levels in meditators compared to non-meditators, highlighting the need for such sessions, the organisers said.

"This event aims to educate about Dhyan, overcome personal and professional challenges, attain development in holistic well-being, and to develop our mental energy's," said Dr. Nidhi Bharti, who led one of the sessions.

Attendees included professionals from academic, medical, and corporate backgrounds, including CEOs, AIIMS doctors, university vice-chancellors, and officials from Tihar Jail,including Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, Major Shashank from the Ministry of Defence, and CA Gopal Kedia, former judge at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

