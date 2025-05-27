New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly beating a dog to death with a stick in broad daylight in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

"We checked CCTV footage which verified the incident and a man has been apprehended for further questioning. He was later arrested after he confessed the crime," a police official said.

Police said the alleged incident happened around 1.30 pm on May 6. A case was then registered against the man under relevant sections of the BNS and provision of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act on a complaint by PETA.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in a statement, said "Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone's safety, it's imperative that members of the public report cruelty to animals such as this one to the police."

