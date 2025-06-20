New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The telecom department's Sanchar Saathi platform has helped in tracing over 20 lakh lost or stolen phones till date, Minister of State for Telecommunications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Friday.

According to data available on the Sanchar Saathi platform, the government has been able to block 33.5 lakh mobile phones and traced 20.28 lakh handsets till date.

Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"DoT's Sanchar Saathi application has enabled reporting and blocking of fraudulent mobile connections and helped trace over 20 lakh lost or stolen phones. We remain committed to building a secure and citizen-centric digital ecosystem," Pemmasani said on a social media platform after holding a review meeting on fraud prevention efforts by the Department of Telecom.

According to sources present in the meeting, the minister was informed that the average recovery rate of lost mobile phones is 22.9 per cent, and 4.64 lakh handsets have been returned to the citizens till date.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sanchar Sathi platform enables citizens to report their lost or stolen mobile phones for blocking and recovering them, file complaints against fraudulent calls and report fraudulent connections issued in the name of individuals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)