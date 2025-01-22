New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with professional networking platform Apna for talent hunt to help government-registered startups.

The MoU seeks to provide these startups with credits worth Rs 2,000 each on Apna's platform, according to an official statement.

These credits will support better hiring by enabling job postings and unlocking access to tailored talent pools.

With 7 lakh registrations on the Bhaskar platform of DPIIT, the initiative represents a value of upwards of Rs 140 crore, it said.

"As the number of startups grows within the ecosystem, the value will escalate to Rs 300 crore. The credits will enable startups to access Apna's comprehensive hiring tools, promoting better job matching and efficiency," it added.

