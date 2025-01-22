Mumbai, January 22: JioCoin is a cryptocurrency launched by Reliance Jio in partnership with leading blockchain tech company Polygon Labs. JioCoin was first noticed on the JioSphere web browser, where the users spotted it and said it was free on the platform. Reliance Jio launched JioCoin cryptocurrency as a reward token for the users to boost their engagement on the Jio apps and services,

Blockchain-based reward token JioCoin is built on Ethereum Layer 2 technology and exclusively introduced on the JioSphere web browser. Reliance Jio has yet to announce its reward token for other platforms. Jio users can earn this crypto and use it on various apps and services. The JioCoin cryptocurrency is only limited to Indian users. Reliance Jio has introduced these coins but has yet to disclose the official value. Bitcoin Price Today, January 22: BTC Price Reaches USD 1,05,000, Expected To Reach USD 1,22,000 Mark by February 2025.

How do you earn JioCoin for free, and how do you use it?

To earn JioCoin reward tokens, users must engage with different Jio apps and services using their India mobile numbers. Once they earn the JioCoin reward token, they can redeem it across multiple apps and services provided by Reliance Jio. First, users must ensure they have the JioSphere web browser installed on their devices. If not, they can download this web browser from Jio Platforms Limited on Google Playstore. Reliance Jio will reportedly expand JioCoin tokens on platforms such as MyJio, JioCinema, JioMart and other platforms. What Is $BARRON Meme Coin? Did Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Launch Cryptocurrency? Find Out Here.

First, you need to log in to the JioCoin programme and engage in various activities, such as watching videos and playing games.

You can also add quick pages or cards to the home screen and search the Internet to find things or change settings.

Using JioCoin, users can shop on JioMart, recharge their mobile and broadband connections or get an OTT subscription.

However, the JioCoin cryptocurrency is currently only limited to the Jio apps and services and cannot be used for trading with other established cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

If you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, you can download the JioSphere Browser and try to earn the JioCoin cryptocurrency by performing various activities.

