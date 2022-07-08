New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said it has launched its generic version of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets used for treating overactive bladder in the US market.

The launch follows the approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the pharma company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 766 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The company's fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30. These are the therapeutic generic equivalent of Toviaz, it added.

Citing IQVIA data, Dr Reddy's said the Toviaz brand had US sales of approximately USD 211 million for the most recent 12 months ended May 2022.

Also Read | Vivo Y77 5G MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)