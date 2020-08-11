Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of a generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension in the American market, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Ciprodexis used in adults and children 6 months of age or older to treat certain types of infections caused by certain germs called bacteria.

"We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients.

At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form," Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer of North America Generics, Dr Reddy's said in a release.

The Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately USD 453 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020 , the drug maker said, quoting market data.

Dr Reddys Ciprofloxacin 0.3 per cent and Dexamethasone 0.1 percent Otic Suspension, USP, is available as 7.5 ml fill in a 10 ml bottle, it said.

