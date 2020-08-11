New Delhi: Samsung on Monday unveiled a mystic blue colour edition of the newly-launched Galaxy Note20 in India. The smartphone that comes in mystic bronze, mystic green and now mystic blue will be available for Rs 64,999. The customers can pre-book Galaxy Note20 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores, the company said in a statement. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000 that can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue (Photo Credits: IANS)

In addition, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC -- depending on the market.

The phone also has 8GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via micro-SD card. The device houses a triple rear camera setup that features a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual-pixel autofocus, a 64MP secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens as well as a 12MP tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phone also has a 10MP selfie camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).