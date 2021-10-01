New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Sports technology company Dream Sports on Friday said it has partnered with the Government of India to showcase India's resurgence as a hub for growth, innovation and culture at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The India Pavilion, one of the largest among 190 participating countries, will display India's exceptional fight back against COVID-19 and the country's emergence as a nerve centre for global business, according to a statement.

Dream Sports will showcase the extensive opportunity that lies at the unique intersection of sports and technology, as well as bring to life the large-scale positive transformation that can be brought about through digital technology and innovation within the Indian sports ecosystem, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said, "We are delighted to support the Government of India's initiatives in digitisation and self-reliance."

"Our vision is to 'Make Sports Better' through the confluence of sports and technology. We want to help build an ecosystem that nurtures the growth of sports in India by engaging fans in a much deeper way than ever before," he added.

Jain said the company hopes to contribute significantly to India's economy by growing the fantasy sports industry, investing in several sports companies, generating employment and supporting India's athletes through its grassroots initiatives.

At the inauguration of the India Pavilion, FICCI President Uday Shankar said India is one of the world's fastest-growing large economies and the third largest start-up ecosystem.

"The India Pavilion will be a global platform for potential investors to experience this growth, leading opportunities, business achievements and cultural diversity with cutting-edge technologies," he added.

The Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will conclude on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion will mirror India's celebration of 75 years of Independence.

Created on the theme of 'Openness. Opportunity. Growth', it will showcase the latest technologies and create an ambient, futuristic environment with installations powered by augmented reality and projection mapping, the statement said. HRS hrs

