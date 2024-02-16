New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India Limited on Friday signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology-Chennai and Indian Maritime University to launch a joint MTech programme on Dredging Engineering to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the maritime industry.

The agreement was signed between its MD and CEO S Divakar, and representatives of IIT-Chennai and IMU-Chennai in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the national capital, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) said in a statement.

"The MoU was exchanged between Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai and Indian Maritime University (IMU) Chennai, to launch National Joint MTech Programme on Dredging Engineering," it added.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the maritime industry, DCIL said.

The programme will be run jointly by the three entities.

"Students will start their first semester at IIT in Chennai and then move to IMU for their second semester. For the third semester, students are at DCIL doing landside and onboard work and for the fourth semester, students are free to choose the location for their master thesis," the statement said.

Based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, DCIL caters to dredging and allied services to ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations.

On Tuesday, DCIL posted a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 27.22 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

