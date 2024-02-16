Every year, Mizoram Foundation Day is celebrated on February 20 in the northeastern state of Mizoram. This day marks the establishment of the state of Mizoram, located in the northeastern part of India. Mizoram was officially recognized as a full-fledged state of the Indian Union on February 20, 1987. The name of the state is derived from the word ‘Mizo’, the endonym of the native inhabitants, and ‘Ram’, which in the Mizo language means ‘land’. Thus ‘Mizoram’ means the ‘land of the Mizos’. Mizoram shares borders with three of the Seven Sister States, namely Tripura, Assam and Manipur. About 95% of Mizoram's population descends from a diverse tribal origin. As we celebrate Mizoram Foundation Day 2024, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day on Which the State Was Formed.

Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 Date

Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 20.

Mizoram Foundation Day History

Before attaining statehood, Mizoram was known as the Lushai Hills and was administered as a union territory. In 1986, the Mizoram Peace Accord, signed between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF), paved the way for the formation of the state. The accord brought an end to years of insurgency and violence in the region and led to the establishment of a democratically elected government in Mizoram. Travel Guide for North East Trip: Visit Seven Sisters to Witness The Most Mesmerising Places in India.

Like several other northeastern states of India, Mizoram was previously part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory. In 1986, the Indian Parliament adopted the 53rd amendment of the Indian Constitution, which allowed for the creation of the State of Mizoram on 20 February 1987, as India's 23rd state.

Mizoram Foundation Day Significance

Mizoram Foundation Day holds great significance for people across the state. The day is typically celebrated with various cultural programs, traditional dances, music performances, sports events, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other festivities. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for the people of Mizoram to commemorate their state's history, culture, and achievements, as well as to reflect on the progress and development made since its formation.

