Mumbai, February 16: The Department of School Education of Andhra Pradesh will close the registration process for AP TET 2024 on Sunday, February 18. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website of the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, at aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates must note that the fee payment window will close on Saturday, February 17. Besides, the online mock test will be available from Monday, February 19, and the hall tickets are likely to be available from February 23 onwards.

How to Apply for AP TET 2024 Exam:

Visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in .

. On the homepage, click on the AP TET 2024 registration link.

Enter using your registration details.

Click on submit.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit and download the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

The AP TET Paper I and Paper II examinations will be held from February 27 to March 9. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test examination will be conducted in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The final results of the AP TET exam are likely to be announced on March 14.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh.

