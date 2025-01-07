New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal to provide seamless access to various government schemes for unorganised workers.

In line with the vision of making eShram a 'One-Stop-Solution', this portal will now be available in all 22 Scheduled Languages, a labour ministry statement said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The event to launch multilingual functionality was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and several senior officials. It also marked the achievement of another milestone in the government's efforts to provide comprehensive social protection to unorganised workers in the country.

Meity's Bhashini project has been leveraged to upgrade the eShram portal with 22 languages.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

The previous version was available only in English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.

In his address, Minister of Labour & Employment Mandaviya highlighted the growing trust in the e-Shram platform, saying the portal records an average of over 30,000 registrations per day by unorganised workers.

The minister urged all unorganised workers to register on the e-Shram portal to avail the benefit of various government schemes designed to support their welfare, livelihood and well-being.

He also emphasised that registration on the portal would facilitate access to a broad spectrum of social security schemes and initiatives.

As of date, access to twelve government schemes has been facilitated through the e-Shram portal.

For greater outreach and to ensure a seamless and user-centric experience, Mandaviya said that engagement of mediators like Common Service Centres, Bank Correspondents, Post offices, and MY Bharat volunteers, among others, will be explored.

Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra elaborated that the ministry has been working on enabling e-Shram as a 'One Stop Solution' for seamless access to government schemes tailored for the welfare and social protection of unorganised workers.

She informed that efforts are underway to integrate all relevant social security and welfare schemes with the e-Shram portal, including relevant programmes of state governments.

Registration of Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) and gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal is ongoing in mission mode.

She mentioned that the launch of an e-Shram Mobile App, the introduction of a Single Common Application Form to enable single sign-on for users, and integration with payment gateways to further simplify access to social protection benefits are some of the next initiatives in the pipeline.

The event marks a significant step toward strengthening the government's commitment towards enhancing social security for unorganised workers and improving their ease of access to welfare services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)