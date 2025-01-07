The Maha Kumbh Mela is a highly auspicious, sacred, and significant Hindu gathering. Rooted in Hindu mythology, it is one of the world’s largest gatherings. The Maha Kumbh Mela is particularly special as it occurs only once every 12 years. This year, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and millions of devotees are expected to take part in the event. During the event, devotees will have the opportunity to spiritually cleanse themselves with a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati River. There are six dates allotted for the Shahi Snan. The event draws a diverse congregation, including sadhus, ascetics, pilgrims, saints, sadhvis, and people from all walks of life. Here’s all you need to know about the event. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: From Bhasini App to ICCC for Traffic Control, Maha Kumbh Becomes a ‘Sangam’ of Cutting-Edge Tech With Tradition for Digital Experience and Ancient Rituals.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on Monday, January 13 and conclude on Wednesday, February 26, aligning with Maha Shivratri.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shahi Snan Dates

• Paush Purnima Snan – Monday, January 13, 2025

• Makar Sankranti Snan – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

• Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan) – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

• Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan) – Monday, February 3, 2025

• Maghi Purnima Snan – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

• Maha Shivratri Snan – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela Rituals

The Kumbh Mela features a variety of ceremonies, rituals, and traditions. Among the highlights are the traditional Peshwai procession, where akharas ride on elephants, horses, and chariots, along with the display of shining swords and the sacred rituals performed by the Naga Sadhus during the Shahi snan. But the most important ritual is the Shahi Snan ritual, which is performed by taking a dip in the sacred waters. These cultural spectacles, along with all the other activities and rituals, draw millions of pilgrims and tourists from around the world to the event.

It is believed that bathing in the confluence of the rivers leads to salvation. The first ritual bath will occur on Paush Purnima, with the Naga Sadhus, who are considered the leaders of Hindu faith, being the first to take the royal dip. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is all set to provide a profound spiritual journey, blending faith, tradition, and devotion in an extraordinary celebration.

