January 7 marks the first Tuesday of the New Year 2025. And several famous people celebrate their birthdays on January 7. One of India's finest actors, Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary will be celebrated on the day. The country lost him five years ago but his legacy continues to live on. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu also celebrates her birthday. There are  big Hollywood birthdays like Nicolas Cage and Jeremy Renner who will ring in their birthdays. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 7. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 7, along with their year of birth. 7 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Irrfan Khan

  2. Bipasha Basu

  3. Supriya Pathak

  4. Lewis Hamilton

  5. Nicolas Cage

  6. Blue Ivy Carter

  7. Jeremy Renner

  8. Eden Hazard

  9. Jan Oblak

  10. Davide Astori (1987-2018)

  11. Lamar Jackson

  12. Lauren Cohan

  13. Robert Sheehan

  14. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

  15. Haley Bennett

  16. Gerald Durrell (1925-1995)

  17. K. Bhagyaraj

  18. Reena Roy

  19. Koena Mitra

  20. Varun Badola

  21. Helly Shah

  22. Shobhaa De

  23. Shraddha Musale

  24. Lee Sun-bin

  25. Hong Jong-hyun

  26. Lim Ju-eun

  27. Ahn Woo-yeon

  28. Yulia Putintseva

  29. Clix

