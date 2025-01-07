January 7 marks the first Tuesday of the New Year 2025. And several famous people celebrate their birthdays on January 7. One of India's finest actors, Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary will be celebrated on the day. The country lost him five years ago but his legacy continues to live on. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu also celebrates her birthday. There are big Hollywood birthdays like Nicolas Cage and Jeremy Renner who will ring in their birthdays. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 7. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 7, along with their year of birth. 7 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Irrfan Khan Bipasha Basu Supriya Pathak Lewis Hamilton Nicolas Cage Blue Ivy Carter Jeremy Renner Eden Hazard Jan Oblak Davide Astori (1987-2018) Lamar Jackson Lauren Cohan Robert Sheehan Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Haley Bennett Gerald Durrell (1925-1995) K. Bhagyaraj Reena Roy Koena Mitra Varun Badola Helly Shah Shobhaa De Shraddha Musale Lee Sun-bin Hong Jong-hyun Lim Ju-eun Ahn Woo-yeon Yulia Putintseva Clix

January 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).