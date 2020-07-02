Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Bicycle maker United Group is expecting to double its current export revenue of Rs 50 crore in two years after it commissioned an automated manufacturing facility at Falta special economic zone (SEZ) in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

This is the first automated factory in eastern India with a capacity of manufacturing 1,000 premium bicycles a day, he said, adding that it will mainly focus on the export markets in Europe and North America.

With the lockdown restrictions being eased, fear of catching coronavirus infection on public transport has led to a boom in the cycle-to-work plan.

"With the new automated plant production, the quality will improve. The rise in demand for cycles is seen not only in India but also in overseas markets. It is a global phenomenon after the virus outbreak.

"We will be able to double our export revenue from the present Rs 50 crore over the next 18-24 months," United Group director Subir Ghosh said.

The city-based company sells bicycles, sports and mountain bikes under 'Unirox' brand.

The plant has an import dependence of about 60 per cent with the majority of inputs coming from China.

Ghosh said the group has also planned to introduce e- bikes for both export and domestic markets in the next two months.

Started its journey about five years ago with a small unit at Falta, the company has successfully exported bicycles to several countries.

"We also plan to have a separate bicycle manufacturing unit for the domestic market in the next two years," he added.

