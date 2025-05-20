New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust on Tuesday divested a 1.7 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for nearly Rs 145 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust offloaded 1.6 crore shares or 1.7 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 90.40 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 144.64 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust owned a 1.81 per cent holding in Edelweiss Financial Services.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based investment management firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors picked up 80 lakh shares or 0.85 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services.

The shares were acquired at the same price, taking the transaction value to Rs 72.32 crore.

Details of other buyers of Edelweiss Financial Services' shares could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Edelweiss Financial Services rose by 2.55 per cent to close at Rs 93.69 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sold a 1 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for Rs 41 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data, MIT disposed of 4.01 lakh shares or 0.99 per cent stake in Protean at an average price of Rs 1,026 apiece.

Details of buyers of Protean eGov Technologies shares were not available.

Protean eGov Technologies shares plunged 8.33 per cent to settle at Rs 1,048 per share on the NSE on Tuesday.

On Monday, Protean eGov Technologies shares tanked 20 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit after the firm lost the bid proposal for the PAN 2.0 project.

In an exchange filing on Sunday, the company said it has not qualified for the selection round of the PAN 2.0 project of the Income Tax Department (ITD).

The tax department issued a notice for Request for Proposals (RFP) inviting bids for selection of Managed Service Provider (MSP) for design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of its PAN 2.0 Project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)