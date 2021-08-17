Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kasidih village in Kharsawan police station area on Monday night when the man was returning home on his motorcycle, an officer said.

Also Read | India Failed to Draw Up Plan Well in Advance to Evacuate Its Citizens From Afghanistan, Says Sitaram Yechury.

He had come in front of the herd and a pachyderm trampled him to death, Kharswan police station officer-in-charge Prakash Kumar Rajak said.

Forest officials were engaged in driving the herd back into a nearby forest.

Also Read | Taliban Announces ‘Amnesty’ Across Afghanistan, Urges Women to Join Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)