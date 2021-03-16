Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) Emami Agrotech is keen on expanding its growing edible oil business and looking at possibilities to set up a plant on the West coast of the country, a company official said on Tuesday.

It has two edible oil refineries at Haldia in West Bengal and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are in edible oil production for ten years and have a business size of around Rs 13,000 crore with various brands. The company is now looking at the western coast to set up a plant. We are exploring the possibility," Emami Agrotech CEO Sudhakar Desai said.

The Kolkata-based company has a manufacturing capacity of 9,000 tonnes per day, which is sufficient at the moment, he said.

Speaking on the price rise of edible oil in the country, he said this is due to global factors as 65 per cent of consumption is import-dependent, while domestic production has been stagnant.

Desai said the company's edible oil business has grown by 20 per cent, while the growth for the industry is around 12 per cent.

The company has also diversified into the making of soya chunks, he added. PTI dc

