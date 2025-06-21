New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it will acquire the remaining 20.42 per cent stake in its arm Zuventus Healthcare Ltd from minority shareholders for Rs 724.9 crore.

The company's board of directors has approved to enter into agreement with minority shareholders of Zuventus Healthcare Ltd to acquire their shareholding, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Following the completion of this transaction, Zuventus will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure, it added.

On the cost of acquisition, the company said, "An aggregate consideration of Rs 724.9 crore (is) payable in cash in one or more tranches on closing, based on valuation."

The company currently owns 79.58 per cent in Zuventus.

The transaction is expected to close in the September quarter of FY26, it added.

The domestic market remains a strategic priority for Emcure. This transaction will enable full financial consolidation of Zuventus and drive long-term value creation for Emcure, through alignment across its domestic business and unlock synergies, the company added.

