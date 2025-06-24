New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Equitas Small Finance Bank and Edelweiss Life Insurance on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a bancassurance partnership to offer life insurance solutions to the bank's customers.

This partnership will allow the bank's vast customer base to access Edelweiss Life's comprehensive life insurance solutions. The tie-up is part of Equitas SFB's strategy to offer holistic financial solutions encompassing savings, investments, and insurance.

Equitas SFB and Edelweiss Life Insurance are poised to create a strong ecosystem for protection, wealth creation, and best-in-class insurance advisory for their customers.

"Together with Edelweiss Life Insurance, we will provide services that encompass diverse plans ranging from protection, savings, endowment and ULIP.

"We hope this tie-up will offer our customers access to a wide range of financial services that support the financial well-being," Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said.

Anup Seth, Chief Distribution Officer of Edelweiss Life Insurance, said, "This partnership strengthens our presence in the southern markets, enabling us to reach more customers with solutions tailored to their dreams and aspirations."

