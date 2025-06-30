New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has started rolling out its first-ever made-in-India mobile network antenna from electronic contract manufacturer VVDN's facility, the company said on Monday.

In April, Ericsson announced setting up Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) production in India in collaboration with VVDN Technologies.

The facility was inaugurated by Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"This is more than the launch of a manufacturing unit—it marks the birth of a facility that will power the networks of tomorrow and connect millions across the globe. It demonstrates global confidence in India's capabilities and India's growing confidence in its future," Scindia said.

VVDN is one of the electronic manufacturing services companies that is eligible for the telecom production-linked incentive scheme.

"The new antenna is ready for commercial release in June, with international shipments starting in July. These antennas will be for both domestic operators and international customers," Ericsson India Managing Director Nitin Bansal said.

Ericsson said that it is expanding its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in India -- building an end-to-end capability that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering, with solutions specifically designed to meet global and Indian network requirements.

"With more than 50 per cent of antenna content now produced locally, Ericsson is entering the next phase: evolving its India-based engineering capabilities to support regional adaptation, accelerate innovation, and scale with global demand. Ericsson's advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next-generation 5G infrastructure," the statement said.

This is the second manufacturing facility of Ericsson in India.

The company has already partnered with Jabil Circuit to manufacture 4G and 5G radios, RAN Compute, and microwave products.

Bansal said that the capacity being set up with VVDN is completely new.

"It is a completely separate factory for antenna manufacturing, whereas Jabil manufactures 4G and 5G radios, RAN (radio access network) compute, and microwave products for Ericsson in Pune, India," he said.

Bansal said Ericsson's investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India's telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem.

