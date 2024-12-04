New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Wednesday said it has won a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G network products and solutions.

While the company did not disclose the deal size, it is estimated to be a second big win for Ericsson in this fiscal year.

"Ericsson has won a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions," according to a statement.

As per the new contract, Ericsson will deploy a centralised radio access network (wireless network) and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation, which will help customers with wider coverage and enhanced capacity on the network.

"The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

Ericsson will also undertake the software upgradation of its currently deployed 4G radios, which the company said will enhance the customer experience.

"This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge," Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India head Andres Vicente said.

