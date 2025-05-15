New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, has taken on lease 84,157 sq ft of office space in Mumbai, according to data analytic firm CRE Matrix.

Eternal Ltd has leased office space in Andheri (east) Mumbai from Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd for five years.

The starting monthly rent is Rs 160 per sq ft totalling Rs 1.34 crore, said CRE Matrix, which has accessed and reviewed the registration documents.

The agreement was registered on May 9.

The rentals will increase 15 per cent after three years.

Demand for office space has been strong in the last two years, driven by domestic and foreign corporates, with gross office leasing reaching an all-time high in 2024 calendar year.

Last month, food and grocery delivery platform Zomato officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges.

