New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Edtech firm Eupheus Learning on Tuesday said it has acquired startup Classklap for around Rs 140 crore in an all stock deal.

Eupheus Learning, a B2B firm, focussed on premium schools with a reach of 13,000 schools, whereas Classklap has been dominant in affordable private schools with a unique technology application to personalize learning for school children.

The combined entity shall now have a reach of 18,000 schools with a sales team of over 200 members.

With more than 1,25,000 schools as the potential target market, Eupheus Learning and Classklap together will impact over 1.5 crore students in the next 5 years, Eupheus Learning co-founder Amit Kapoor said in a statement.

"There are a lot of synergies between Eupheus and Classklap that complement each other. Classklap has been operating primarily in the South and West region. With acquisition, we can take Classklap to North, East and central India," Kapoor said. PTI PRS

