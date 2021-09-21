Last month, it was reported that OnePlus will ditch the 9T lineup and will introduce a 9 RT smartphone. Now, a new report from 91Mobiles has revealed why the company will not launch the OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro. OnePlus believes its existing OnePlus 9 Series and affordable smartphones meet the specific needs of users in different markets. This is the reason OnePlus does not feel the need to launch T versions of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The report has also revealed that though the company will not introduce the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro, it seems the OnePlus 9RT will be launched soon. OnePlus 9 RT Specifications Reportedly Leaked on Weibo.

Previous reports have claimed that the OnePlus 9 RT will be launched next month, specifically on October 15, 2021. The handset will not fall under the T series as it will not be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9 but of the OnePlus 9R 5G. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 RT is likely to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it will get a 50MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. OnePlus 9 RT is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).