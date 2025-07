Gurugram, July 12: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker VinFast, has signed agreements with 13 dealer groups for opening 32 dealerships across 27 cities, a statement said on Saturday. VinFast, which is gearing up to launch its electric vehicles in the Indian market, aims to establish 35 dealerships across the country by the end of 2025, according to the statement.

These collaborations underscore VinFast's commitment to establishing a robust 3S (sales, service, spares) network and laying the groundwork for the upcoming pre-booking of the VF 6 and the VF 7 models on July 15, it said.

The agreements are part of VinFast's plan to expand its footprint in the country. The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. These cities have been strategically selected based on their growing EV adoption, infrastructure readiness, and strong demand potential.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said, "The partnership reinforces our focus on delivering an elevated EV experience backed by reliability, customer trust, and service excellence. As we prepare to bring our electric SUVs to Indian roads, we are focused on ensuring that customers across key cities have seamless access to VinFast's world-class products and support infrastructure."

