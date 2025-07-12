According to reports, Elon Musk's Tesla will begin its first delivery in India around August 2025. The Tesla showroom in India will open on July 15, 2025 and start accepting bookings for the Tesla Model Y soon. The US-based EV company will open its first showroom at Jio World Drive, located at the BKC complex in Mumbai. The reports said that Tesla Model Y bookings would start from next week, and deliveries will begin in August. Tesla's Model Y offers a 531 km range at a single charge, and the EV comes in five and seven-seat options. Additionally, it will come with a 15-inch central HD touchscreen, HEPA filter, panoramic glass, ambient lighting, premium audio system, sleek LED lighting, heated rear seats and many other features. The Tesla Model Y price in India is expected to be INR 70 lakh. Tesla Model Y Spotted in Mumbai Showroom Ahead of July 15 Launch; Know How Much It Could Cost in India.

Tesla Model Y Deliveries to Start from August 2025

