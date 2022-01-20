Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The excise collection during the current fiscal year is expected to exceed the last year's target by Rs 300 crore, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Atal Dulloo said on Thursday.

He made this observation while reviewing the functioning of the finance department in which other senior officers of the department were present on Thursday.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

"Excise collections during the (financial) year are expected to exceed the last (financial) year's target by Rs 300 crore," Dulloo said.

He further said that SGST collections as on December 2021 have been 46 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the last year while IGST settlement has registered a growth of 35 per cent over the previous year in the same period.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena Fared Poorly in Previous Goa Polls, Says Election Data.

He said that stamp collection is 87 per cent higher than the previous year over the same period even as MST (motor and spirit tax) collections have shown a growth of 46.41 crore.

The department will ensure that all 24 services in the excise department are integrated in the single window under the business reform action plan of the department, he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary further directed the department to bring all 16 services under e-grass on top priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)