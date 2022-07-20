New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Customer engagement platform Exotel, which recently raised USD 100 million, is aiming to boost its revenues and optimise sales through automation and efficient processes.

As part of the focus on higher growth, the company has also roped in Manpreet Madaan, who has worked with Airtel, Microsoft and Oracle, as its Vice-President for Revenue Operations.

According to a statement, Madaan's role would be significant as the company is eyeing to achieve sales excellence through establishing solid revenue operation processes.

"Having demonstrated goal-oriented working aptitude in global technology companies including Airtel, Microsoft, and Oracle, Manpreet Madaan joined end-to-end customer engagement platform & virtual telecom operator Exotel as VP Revenue Operations," the statement said.

The company also said that Madaan's mandate is to work towards boosting revenues and day-to-day efficiencies by optimising end-to-end sales operations through automation, tools, and efficient processes.

Recently, Exotel raised USD 100 million which will be utilised for fuelling its growth.

The Exotel is the emerging market's leading full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator.

Incorporated in 2011, Exotel's cloud-based product suite powers 50 million daily engagements across voice, video, and messaging channels. Exotel powers customer engagement to over 7,000 companies in 60+ countries, including India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

