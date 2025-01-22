New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) expects the trend of demand moderation, specially in the urban market, which has been impacted by macro economic factors, to continue in the near term, along with price hikes if commodity prices remain at the current levels, its top officials said on Wednesday.

Consumers' shopping behaviours are changing with small pack consumption increasing compared to larger packs, although the overall rural market is recovering, HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa told reporters during an earnings call.

HUL Executive Director, Finance & IT and CFO, Ritesh Tiwari, said the total FMCG volume growth slowed down over the last six months, indicating subdued demand and within that urban growth continues to moderate, while gradual rural recovery is sustained.

About the demand scenario in the urban market and when it is expected to match the growth levels of in rural areas, Jawa said, "It's quite a clear trend that the urban demand has been moderating for the last few quarters, and rural has been growing and effectively gradually recovering and becoming quite sustained."

On the rural side, he said, "We expect the signals of rural, given where the kharif and rabi crops have been, and also the signals we pick in terms of demand, to be robust and keep recovering gradually."

Jawa, however, said, "As far as urban is concerned, there is muted consumption. We see shopping behaviour changing with a larger share of the small pack consumption or contribution to total sales, even in the more premium brands."

While premiumisation is still continuing, he said, "There is clearly a preference for smaller packs across categories and that has become more evident this quarter (third). We do not see that changing in the very near term."

Explaining the reasons for the slowdown in the urban market and the overall increase in sales of smaller packs, Jawa said, "It is clearly driven by some degree of households tightening their budgets. It is the reason why we see across the market, not only HUL, we clearly see people are titrating to smaller pack sizes."

On the basis of the overall trend in the market demand over the last several years, he said, "We expect this to be more transitory and as the macros improve, so will the consumption."

Asked why the company sees this as transitory, Jawa said, "The reason on macro factors that impact urban consumption, whether it is real wage growth or inflation or employment, we cannot control the macro. I think the government is already doing the right things. We will see what the Budget has in store, and they will do what's required to look at the economy."

He also pointed out that for India the "real game is a long-term game" and the country has "the best consumer story in the world" with per capita consumption levels far higher than its neighbouring countries across all categories.

"So we are investing with an eye on that future, because that is what companies that have been in the country with ideas do. I would be very careful not to get too caught in the near-term," Jawa asserted.

Tiwari noted that tie growth in small packs sales is evident in both urban and rural markets.

Commenting on the overall demand outlook, Tiwari said, "Looking ahead in the near term, we expect moderation in demand trends to continue."

In the third quarter, he said, "When it comes to commodity prices, we continue to see year on year, inflation in crude palm oil and tea, while soda ash largely remained benign... If commodity prices remain where they are, we expect a low single digit price growth in the near term amid inflationary material prices."

Tiwari pointed out that there is volatility in the commodity market and "we are seeing inflation coming in in tea and in crude palm oil" that affected HUL's tea and skin cleansing business.

Stating that the company has "taken our first round of price increases in the December quarter", he said, "Whenever there is a sharp increase that happens in a commodity, we always take price increase in a measured manner over a period of time so that it's palatable to consumers."

He said the company will observe the current commodity price movements "and once we are convinced, we'll take a second round of price increase, which is what we will do now in case of tea and in skin cleansing".

