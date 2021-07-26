New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Facebook India on Monday announced a call for applications from women-led nonprofits under its Facebook Pragati programme, under which it will offer six grants worth a total of Rs 3 crore.

The programme - powered by The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation - has entered its second year, and will incubate and accelerate early-stage women-led non-profits that are working around women-related issues such as entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, technology, and health.

This year, Facebook Pragati will award six grants of up to Rs 50 lakhs for each non-profit to scale their work, a statement said.

In the first year, Facebook Pragati had chosen four women-led non profits out of a pool of 1,326 applications. It supported the chosen organisations through grants and mentoring for 6-12 months. The inaugural Pragati grantees more than tripled their annual revenues in FY2021 and are planning for another doubling on the larger base in FY2022, the statement said.

* * * * * Lomotif, Universal Music Group ink global pact *

Lomotif, a video-sharing social networking platform, on Monday said it has inked a global partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) that allows Lomotif's users to creatively tap into UMG's catalog of music for their videos.

With the agreement, UMG has become the first major music company to globally license Lotomif, empowering the company's community of users to create clips using songs from UMG's music library, a statement said.

Lomotif users will also be able to easily add UMG's music to a clip right from the app, it added.

Lomotif currently has more than 225 million installations of its app globally in more than 200 countries and in more than 300 languages. Over 300 million videos are watched on the platform per month and more than 10 billion atomic clips (User Generated Content or UGC) have been used to create more than 740 million videos on the platform since its launch.

* * * * ** ASCI finds 12 of 332 ads related to COVID claims correct *

Advertising Standards Authority of India (ASCI) on Monday said only 12 of 332 ads it processed related to COVID were found to be making scientifically correct claims in FY21.

The self-regulatory body for the industry processed a total of 6,149 complaints in the pandemic-hit FY21 and said that the overall compliance stood at 97 per cent, as per an official statement.

