Sonipat (Haryana), May 18 (PTI) The Faculty Association of Ashoka University on Sunday condemned the arrest of associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his Operation Sindoor remarks and demanded his immediate release.

Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at the private university, was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, police and his lawyer said.

Also Read | Who Is Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka University Professor Arrested Over Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor?.

In a statement, the Faculty Association of Ashoka University said the arrest was made on "groundless and untenable charges".

"We condemn the calculated harassment to which Professor Mahmudabad has been subjected: after being arrested early in the morning from his home in New Delhi, he was taken to Sonipat, not allowed access to necessary medication, and driven around for hours without any communication about his whereabouts," the association said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Faculty Association stands in "full support" of the associate professor, who brings all his energy and learning to "promoting communal harmony and the greater good", the statement said.

"All members of the Ashoka community can attest to his personal kindness, his concern for others, and his tireless commitment to sharing his knowledge and resources," it said.

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Mahmudabad and the dropping of all charges against him," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ashoka University said it was trying to ascertain details of the case and will continue to cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation.

"We have been made aware that Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case," it said in a statement.

"The University will continue to cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation, fully," it added.

Mahmudabad's arrest came days after the Haryana State Commission for Women sent a notice to the associate professor questioning his remarks, though Mahmudabad had maintained that they were "misunderstood" and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

"Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been arrested in Delhi," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rai, Ajeet Singh said over phone, adding the action came in connection with some comments related to Operation Sindoor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan said two FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station here -- one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.

"On the Commission chairperson's complaint, the FIR has been lodged against Prof Ali of Ashoka University under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion)," Kadyan told reporters here.

"He has been arrested today...Two FIRs have been registered at the Rai police station," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)