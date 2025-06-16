Faridabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Faridabad police arrested two men, following an encounter, for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from a textile businessman, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Karan Garhwal (22), and his accomplice, Shad Qureshi (21), they said.

According to the police spokesperson, a case of extortion was registered on April 27 at Saran Police Station after the accused fired bullets at the house of the complainant.

The Crime Branch Sector 30 team received information on Sunday night that Karan Garhwal, the main accused, was spotted near Hanuman Temple on the Gurugram-Pali road. When the police team approached, Garhwal fired at them and attempted to flee. In the ensuing encounter, police retaliated, injuring Garhwal in his right leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, Garhwal revealed that acting on the instructions of his associate Kamal Bhadana, he, along with other accomplices, had shot at the complainant's house in April. After the incident, Garhwal fled to Uttar Pradesh but returned to his residence in Dabua Colony on June 15, where he was arrested by the police.

Garhwal has five previous cases against him, including charges of assault and attempted murder. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Shad Qureshi, Garhwal's accomplice, was also arrested on Monday. During interrogation, Qureshi disclosed that he had fled to Haridwar and later to Mawana in Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest.

The police have taken Qureshi on a one-day remand for further investigation. Two other accused, Rankit and Mithilesh, have already been arrested in connection with the case, the police added.

