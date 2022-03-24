Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Private sector lender Federal Bank has teamed up with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a subsidiary of the central bank, as scale up partner for the second phase of Swanari TechSprint programme.

The programme is aimed at advancing digital financial inclusion for women in India and to create digital solutions for bridging the gender gap.

Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) is hosting the 'Swanari TechSprint' from April 18-22. It aims to create and produce smart, creative, and sustainable solutions supporting women's advancement in financial growth and independence and for women-owned enterprises in India. TechSprint will specifically connect fintechs, financial service providers, innovators, and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate and solve specific problems in real time, Federal Bank said in a release on Thursday. “We are delighted to partner with RBI Innovation Hub on Swanari. It is our strong belief that greater financial inclusion of women will go a long way in moving our nation closer to the USD 5-trillion economy mark,” said Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank.

Initiatives like this are a great platform for Federal Bank to work with fintechs to solve the problems of financial inclusion, she added.

