New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The finance ministry would review vacant positions and monthly recruitment plan of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in a meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting would also review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Also Read | How to Remove Leaked MMS, Videos and Photos From Social Media or Website? Know Steps Here.

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, will be attended by top management of banks and financial institutions through virtual mode, the sources said.

Besides, there would be discussion on preparedness on 'Special Campaign 2.0'. The campaign during the period October 2-31, 2022 would focus on cleanliness (swachhata) and other issues.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

During the period, various pendency cases like MPs' references and state government references etc will be reduced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)