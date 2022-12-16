Mangaluru, December 16: A 65-year old fisherman drowned after falling into the sea when a swarm of bees attacked him while casting his net to catch fish at Nadipatna in Udupi district on Thursday, police sources said. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Down Cows for Entering His Estate in Guhya Village, Complaint Filed; Hunt Launched To Nab Accused.

The deceased has been identified as Vasudeva Salian, a resident of Nadipatna. Sources said the man ran towards the sea to get away from the attack of swarm of bees. However, before he could run to safety, the bees had stung him all over his body.

Many others in the area who were also attacked by the bees received treatment at various hospitals. Padubidri police have registered a case.

