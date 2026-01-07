People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as cold wave continues in India (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Bengaluru, January 07: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Bengaluru, forecasting an intense four-day cold spell starting Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip significantly, falling 2-3°C below the seasonal average to approximately 13°C in some areas.

This temperature drop is attributed to cyclonic systems developing over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are also likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to the city by the upcoming weekend. Weather Forecast Today, January 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

In addition to the drop in mercury, the city is experiencing heavy morning fog and misty conditions, particularly in open and low-lying areas. While the early hours remain chilly, daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 24°C and 26°C under partly cloudy skies. The shift in weather marks a transition from the dry conditions seen earlier in the month to a more humid and unstable pattern as the weekend approaches.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Date Max Temp Min Temp Bengaluru IMD Forecast Wed, January 7 26°C 16°C Fog/Mist in early morning; partly cloudy sky. Thu, January 8 26°C 16°C Intense morning chill; partly cloudy skies. Fri, January 9 27°C 16°C Light rain/drizzle likely in some areas. Sat, January 10 27°C 16°C Scattered light to moderate rainfall. Sun, January 11 28°C 16°C Shallow fog; generally cloudy sky. Mon, January 12 28°C 16°C Morning mist; clear skies by afternoon. Tue, January 13 28°C 16°C Dry weather; return to normal temperatures.

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 7

The IMD has flagged an "intense cold spell" that could last for the next four days. Residents have already begun to feel the shift, with Wednesday morning recording a sharp chill and high humidity levels. The weather department noted that this cold wave is not limited to the capital but is affecting the entire North and South Interior Karnataka belts. Chandigarh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert and Dense Fog Warning Till January 12, Check Details.

Visibility has been moderately affected by morning fog, though no major transport disruptions were reported at Kempegowda International Airport as of early Wednesday. Officials have advised residents to take precautions during early morning and late-night hours as the chill intensifies.

Bengaluru Weather: Weekend Rainfall Forecast

In addition to the drop in mercury, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Bengaluru on January 9 and 10. This moisture is attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a depression.

While the city has remained largely dry since the start of the year, these showers are expected to provide a brief reprieve from the dry spell. However, meteorologists warn that the rain will likely sustain the current "shiver factor" by keeping the daytime air damp and cloudy through the weekend.

