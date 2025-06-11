Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) A multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Jaipur district early Wednesday, leaving the bride and four others dead, police said.

Eight others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village in Raisar area

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The wedding party was returning from Madhya Pradesh.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)