New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condoled the death of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who put Indian industry on the world map.

"A stalwart of Indian industry passes away. Shri. #RahulBajaj was passionate about his work. He spoke for the entire industry and mentored many budding entrepreneurs. Condolences to his family and friends," the Finance Minister said in a tweet.

Bajaj (83) died on Saturday due to age-related illness. He was not keeping well for some time.

Born on June 10, 1938, he headed the Bajaj group of companies which have presence across segments such as automobiles, general and life insurance, investment and consumer finance, home appliances, electric lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, material handling equipment and travel.

Under his stewardship, flagship firm Bajaj Auto saw its turnover growing to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore with the firm's scooters becoming the mainstay.

