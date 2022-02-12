Bhubaneshwar, February 12: East Coast Railway (ECoR) RRC Bhubaneshwar has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of apprentices in the designated trades at Workshops/Units. The candidates who wish to work in Indian Railways can apply for the vacancies online at the official website at rrcbbs.org.in.

The organisation is looking to fill up 756 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The online applications has begun on February 8, while the last date to apply for the post is March 7. CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable (Fire) Posts at cisfrectt.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of RRC/ECoR website at rrcbbs.org.in

Click on the Online Application Link for the apprenticeship

Register

Login

Fill up the application form

Pay the fee

Submit the application form

Take print out of application form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and ITI courses in the relevant trade.

Age Limit For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022:

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of March 7, 2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in the case of OBC candidates.

Selection Process For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list.

Vacancy Detail For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Total Posts: 756

Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar: 190

Khurda Road Division: 237

Sambalpur Division: 66

Waltair Division: 263

Application Fee For East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022:

For Gen /OBC/EWS: 100/-

Applicants can pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Candidates can read the notification for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 here. Applicants must note that a Registration number will be issued to each applicant during submission of the online application. Applicants are advised to preserve their Registration Number for further stages of the recruitment

process/correspondence with the RRC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).