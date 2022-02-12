Goa, February 12: Goa is all set for the Assembly Elections 2022. The voting for Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in a single on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, and the results will be declared by the evening of the same day. The other states that are undergoing polls on February 14 are Uttar Pradesh for phase 2 and Uttarakhand.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes the voter's list ahead of the elections on their official website. People are required a voter slip to cast their vote. To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit the official websites of the election commission. Once there, You can check your name by submitting basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district, and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP's Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Be Poll Day Ready:

Be poll day ready! You can find your polling station using any of the following ways👇 Go check out now! #GoVote #GoVerify #AssemblyElections2022 #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/bZdCiPlo8m — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 7, 2022

Steps To Check the Name in the Voter List:

Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal at electoralsearch.in

Voters can click on the ‘Search by Details’ option or the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option

Pick from either of search options available

Enter the details accordingly

The results will be displayed on the screen

Click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to get a printout of the voter information slip.

As per the Election Commission, Goa will have 1,722 polling stations in the elections. A total of 11,56,762 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly polls. ECI, however, has urged voters to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country.

