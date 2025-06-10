Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday louded the steps taken by the State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation for the benefit of artisans and directed that various schemes and programmes must reach maximum number of people.

Presiding over the 194th meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation here, Chauhan directed the officers to prepare a promotional video of the handicrafts and handloom products of the state.

He said the videos, aimed at promoting and reviving the handicrafts and handloom products of the state, would be uploaded on social media and other networks.

Chauhan said the training of this art, which is on the verge of extinction, should be conducted periodically throughout the state to preserve the heritage of the State Handloom and Handicrafts and directed to explore the possibility of opening show-window-cum-sale counter in Chandigarh for sale of handicrafts and handloom products of Himachal.

The Corporation is implementing a Rs 23.38 crore central-sponsored project -- Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), duration of which is three years.

During 2023-24, the Corporation benefitted 420 artisans and distributed the improved toolkits to 340 artisans. During the year 2024-25, the Corporation benefitted 840 artisans and weavers and distributed the improved toolkits to them.

The renovation work of three emporia at Delhi, Dharamshala and Manali has been completed and the renovation work of three other emporia, two at Chamba and one at Shimla, is in progress, the statement added.

The Board of Directors authorized the Managing Director of the Corporation for diversification and market expansion of handloom products across Indian and foreign markets, with particular emphasis on Himalayan tweed, an artisanal wool fabric, developed by skilled weavers of Himachal Pradesh.

Managing Director of the Corporation Richa Verma explained in detail about the activities and achievements of the corporation. She told the board that the Corporation has conducted sale of handicrafts, handloom and allied products worth Rs 29.98 crore during the financial year 2024-25.

