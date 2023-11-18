Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Secretary B K Bhattacharya has passed away, family sources said on Saturday.

The 83-year-old retired IAS officer had complained of breathlessness about two days back and was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Friday morning. The same evening he died in the hospital.

Also Read | TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 27 Medical Officer and Other Posts of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Bhattacharya is survived by his wife Teresa Bhattacharya and two children.

He was born on December 5, 1940 and had retired on December 30, 2000 as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Six Dead, Two Missing After Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rocks Mindanao.

The members of the IAS Officers' Association have expressed deep grief over the death of Bhattacharya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)