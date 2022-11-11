New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 218.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, up 67.1 per cent from Rs 130.6 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The company stated that its consolidated revenues for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 1,607 crore, up 9.9 per cent from Rs 1,462.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Its Q2FY23 hospital business revenues were at Rs 1,297 crore versus Rs 1,098.5 crore in Q2FY22.

Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Board of Directors, Fortis Healthcare, stated, "Our Q2 FY23 consolidated results reflect the robust performance of our hospital business that now contributes ~77 per cent to our consolidated EBITDA and has seen healthy margin expansion.

"The hospital business performance has enabled us to maintain our consolidated margins at around 20 per cent despite Covid volumes significantly impacting the diagnostics business."

