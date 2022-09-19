New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Future Supply Chains Ltd (FSCL) on Monday said it has dropped plans to sell assets of the company on account of the expected delay in obtaining other requisite approvals.

Its board has passed a resolution "rescinding the proposal to proceed with sale/disposal of the Business Undertaking" in view of “expected delay in obtaining other requisite approvals”, FSCL said in a regulatory filing.

"The company would consider and explore other possible opportunities for rehabilitation of the business operations and to address various challenges being faced by it and would communicate to the Exchanges in due course once it reaches to some finality," it said.

FSCL is the country's largest organised third-party supply chain and logistics service provider. It offers warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to customers from sectors including retail, fashion and apparel, automotive and engineering, food and beverage, FMCG, e-commerce, healthcare, electronics and technology, home and furniture and ATMs.

The FSCL board on July 26, 2022, approved the sale of some of the company undertakings comprising the warehouse assets. However, this was subject to the requisite approvals including that of the shareholders and lenders.

Later, in a disclosure on September 13, 2022, FSCL informed its shareholders in an EGM had passed the special resolution to sell the assets of the company.

However, now the board has decided not to go ahead with the asset sale.

"Accordingly, the special resolution as approved by the members through the postal ballot process as mentioned above will not be further acted upon," it said.

Last month FSCL had informed that it is facing five petitions from its creditors before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over alleged default.

The creditors are - DHL E-commerce (India), Shakti Cargo Movers, Ramdas Logistics, Shreyansh Packaging and B G Cargo and Logistics.

"The Company has been taking all necessary steps to defend" the applications without admitting the actual liabilities, it had said.

On August 10, FSCL had informed interest on Non-convertible debentures which were due and payable by June 30, 2022, has been further deferred till December 31, 2022, with the consent of the Debenture holder.

After the collapse of the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd, Kishore Biyani-led retail empire is in deep financial trouble.

